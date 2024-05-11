AP News Summary at 7:42 a.m. EDT

Israel orders new evacuations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah as it prepares to expand operations

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has ordered new evacuations in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, forcing tens of thousands more people to move as it prepares to expand its operation. It has now evacuated the eastern third of Rafah, pushing the operation to the edges of the heavily populated central area, although the move into the city has so far been short of the full-scale invasion that Israel planned. The United Nations and other agencies have warned for weeks that an Israeli assault on Rafah would cripple humanitarian operations and cause a disastrous surge in civilian casualties. Israel also said Saturday that it is moving into an area in northern Gaza where Hamas has regrouped.

Trump trial turns to sex, bank accounts and power: Highlights from the third week of testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The alleged sexual encounter at the center of Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial got a graphic airing in court this past week as porn actor Stormy Daniels shared her account before a rapt jury. Daniels’ testimony about her time with Trump was by far the most awaited moment of the trial, which now enters its fourth week of witnesses as prosecutors come close to wrapping up their historic case. But it wasn’t all salaciousness. Manhattan jurors saw documentary evidence meant to directly tie Trump to the hush money payments that were sent to Daniels in what prosecutors say was an effort to buy her silence in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Russia claims capture of villages in northeast Ukraine as more than 1,700 civilians flee

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces have captured five villages as part of a renewed ground assault in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian journalists said Russian troops took the villages in a militarily contested “grey zone” on the border of the Kharkiv region and Russia. The Kharkiv governor says artillery, mortar, and air bombardments hit more than 30 towns and villages, killing at least three people and injuring five others. It signals a tactical switch in the war by Moscow that Ukrainian officials had been expecting for weeks. Russian military bloggers say this could mark a Russian attempt to carve out a “buffer zone” that President Vladimir Putin vowed to create earlier this year to halt frequent Ukrainian attacks.

Solar storm hits Earth, producing colorful light shows across Northern Hemisphere

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of color in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere, with no immediate reports of disruptions to power and communications. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects of the Northern Lights, which were prominently on display in the U.K., were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week. The agency says the sun is producing strong solar flares and has hurled at least seven outbursts of plasma our way. NOAA has alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit to take precautions.

Flash floods kill more than 300 people in northern Afghanistan after heavy rains, UN says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. food agency says more than 300 Afghans have died in flash floods that also destroyed more than 1,000 houses in the northern province of Baghlan. The World Food Program said Saturday it was distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors of one of the many floods that hit Afghanistan over the last few weeks following unusually heavy rainfall. Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban government, posted on the social media platform X that hundreds have succumbed to the calamitous floods, while a substantial number have sustained injuries.

Some older Americans splurge to keep homes accessible while others struggle to make safety upgrades

NEW YORK (AP) — Living at home as long as possible is preferred by a vast majority of adults over 50. But the real estate market and inflation has made doing so less of a choice. Locked into low mortgage rates too good to give up, some baby boomers and older members of Generation X with enough extra case are making upgrades to keep their homes both enjoyable and accessible as they age. The demand for inconspicuous bathtub bars, showers that can accommodate a wheelchair and other amenities has given home improvement chains, contractors, designers and architects a noticeable lift. But it’s also exposing an economic divide since lower-income boomers often struggle to age-proof their properties.

Red, yellow, green … and white? Smarter vehicles could mean big changes for the traffic light

Smarter vehicles could mean some of the most dramatic changes for the traditional traffic signal since the yellow light was added more than a century ago. Researchers at North Carolina State University and the University of Michigan are testing how to tap into the new technology found in the U.S. vehicle fleet to directly influence traffic signals and reduce congestion. The North Carolina State study even imagines a time when there could be so many self-driving vehicles on the road that a fourth light, a white one, could be added to allow them to lead the way. Michigan’s research relies on connected vehicles made by General Motors and seeks to adjust retime the lights based on traffic.

They made one-of-a-kind quilts that captured the public’s imagination. Then Target came along

Over the past two decades, Gee’s Bend quilts have captured the public’s imagination with their kaleidoscopic colors and their daring geometric patterns. Direct descendants of slaves in rural Alabama managed to cultivate a groundbreaking art practice while facing oppression, geographic isolation and intense material constraints. As of this year, their improvisational art has also come to embody a very modern question: What happens when a distinctive cultural tradition collides with corporate America? Enter Target. The multinational retailer launched a limited-edition collection based on the quilters’ designs for Black History Month this year. Consumer appetites proved to be high as many stores around the country sold out of the checkered sweaters, water bottles and faux-quilted blankets.

Dutch contestant kicked out of Eurovision hours before tension-plagued song contest final

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — The Netherlands’ contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest was dramatically expelled from competition hours before Saturday’s final over a backstage incident that is being investigated by police. Organizer the European Broadcasting Union said Swedish police were investigating “a complaint made by a female member of the production crew.” Klein had failed to perform at two dress rehearsals on Friday. The expulsion adds more drama to an event that pits nations against one another for pop music glory. It also has attracted large protests from Palestinians and their supporters, who say Israel should be excluded because of its conduct of the war against Hamas.

Nuggets bounce back with 117-90 blowout of Timberwolves behind 24 points from energized Murray

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Murray rebounded from a rough start to the Western Conference semifinals with 24 points to lead the Denver Nuggets on a 117-90 romp in Game 3 that made the Minnesota Timberwolves the last team in the NBA to lose in this postseason. Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points and the Nuggets cut the series lead to 2-1 on the strength of 14-for-29 shooting from 3-point range. Game 4 is Sunday. Anthony Edwards had a quiet 19 points to lead the Wolves, who went just 9 for 31 from deep.

