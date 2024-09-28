AP News Summary at 7:29 a.m. EDT

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut strike, Israel’s military says

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says it has killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in its most significant blow to the Lebanese militant group after months of fighting. There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah. If the claim is true, Nasrallah is by far the most powerful target to be killed by Israel in weeks of intensified fighting with Hezbollah. The army said that several top Hezbollah commanders were killed along with Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike Friday at the group’s headquarters in Beirut.

Dozens dead and millions without power after Helene’s deadly march across southeastern US

PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Helene has caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than 3 million customers go into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods. Helene blew ashore in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday and then quickly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, uprooting trees, splintering homes and sending creeks and rivers over their banks and straining dams. At least 44 people have been killed across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Indicted New York City mayor adopts familiar defense: He was targeted for his politics

For months, New York City Mayor Eric Adams refused to criticize the federal authorities investigating his administration. Not anymore. The day his indictment on corruption charges became public, Adams defiantly suggested without providing evidence that prosecutors had gone after him because he had criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. The rhetoric was similar to that of other politicians who have found themselves facing various accusations. Adams has yet to provide evidence backing the suggestion that he was being persecuted for being a thorn in Biden’s side. The U.S. attorney who brought the case said it had nothing to do with politics.

Trump is set to respond to Harris on immigration during his visit to a small Wisconsin town

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to make a campaign stop in a small western Wisconsin town where a Venezuelan national allegedly attacked a woman. Trump’s visit to Prairie du Chien on Saturday comes as Republicans work to parlay frustration over illegal immigration into votes for Trump. Prairie du Chien police this month arrested a 26-year-old Venezuelan after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her and attacking her daughter. Police have said the man is affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang and was in the country illegally.

Jimmy Carter at 100: A century of changes for a president, the US and the world since 1924

Already the longest-lived of the 45 men to serve as U.S. president, Jimmy Carter is about to reach the century mark. Carter remains under home hospice care and will turn 100 on Tuesday. Carter has seen the U.S. population nearly triple. The U.S. has about 330 million residents. There were about 114 million in 1924. And for all the shifts in U.S. politics, some things stay the same. Or at least come back around. Carter was born in an era of isolationism, protectionism and white Christian nationalism. All three of those elements are prominent features of the right in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Vance exuded calm during a tense debate stage moment. Can he keep it up when he faces Walz?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has a reputation for being informed, articulate and all but unflappable. Those qualities contributed to former President Donald Trump picking Vance as a running mate, and they will no doubt be on display when the Yale-educated U.S. senator from Ohio meets Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on the debate stage Tuesday. Vance’s 2022 Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan, says, “He’s a smart guy.” He’ll bring a style honed through verbal jousting with a gauntlet of television journalists, but not one that looks like Trump’s.

Walz has experience on a debate stage pinning down an abortion opponent’s shifting positions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz knows how to lean into abortion rights on the debate stage. He’s done it before. Just ask the Minnesota governor’s Republican opponent in the 2022 campaign, Dr. Scott Jensen. Walz criticized Jensen for his shifting positions when they clashed in the race for governor. Jensen says abortion is a good issue for Walz, and he’ll be smart to bring it up when he debates GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance on CBS on Tuesday. Jensen says Walz is a nimble debater but sometimes prone to word salad. He says Vance needs to press Walz to answer the questions put to him.

A rare condor hatched and raised by foster parents in captivity will soon get to live wild

Another chapter in one of the greatest comeback stories in the world of endangered species is being written with the release of four young California condors north of the Grand Canyon. The group includes Milagra, a young condor whose story is nothing short of a miracle, as her name implies. Her mother died last year during a devastating outbreak of avian flu and her father struggled alone to incubate the egg. Hatched in captivity and raised by foster condor parents, Milagra is expected to join other endangered condors in the wild this weekend as part of a decades-long recovery effort.

‘Saturday Night Live’ launches 50th season with Jean Smart, Jelly Roll and maybe Maya as Kamala

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” is about to begin its 50th season. Jean Smart will host. The 73-year-old “Hacks” and “Designing Women” star who just won her sixth Emmy has never hosted the sketch comedy institution in her more than 40-year career. Jelly Roll will be the musical guest. Former cast member Maya Rudolph is reportedly returning to the show this season to play Vice President Kamala Harris, and if recent patterns are any indication, she could be in the premiere’s cold open. The show will formally celebrate its 50 seasons with a three-hour primetime special in February.

Timberwolves agree to trade Towns to Knicks for Randle, DiVincenzo, 1st-rounder, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized. Towns is a four-time All-Star entering his 10th season. He never hinted at discontent with the team that drafted him first overall in 2015. The upside for Towns is a return to his roots. He grew up in New Jersey.

