AP News Summary at 6:19 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court allows Trump to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans who risk deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation. The court’s order Monday, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month. The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

First few aid trucks enter Gaza but allies threaten Israel with sanctions and urge more

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The first few aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel’s complete blockade of food, medicine and other supplies. That’s as Israel acknowledges growing pressure from allies including the United States. Five trucks carrying baby food and other desperately needed aid entered the territory of over 2 million Palestinians on Monday. The U.N. humanitarian chief described it as a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.” The U.K., France and Canada sharply criticized Israel’s decision to allow just “minimal” aid. They are threatening “concrete actions” including sanctions for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

After a political career shaped by cancer, Biden faces his own grim diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The announcement that Joe Biden has prostate cancer is the latest example of how the final chapters of his political career have been shaped by the disease. One decade ago, his son Beau died from a brain tumor. Several years later, his wife Jill had two cancerous lesions removed in her own brush with the disease. Now the former president is facing his own diagnosis. Although the cancer can possibly be controlled with treatment, it is no longer curable. Biden wrote on social media that “cancer touches us all.” He had made increasing cancer research a priority for his administration.

Storms and tornadoes continue to ravage central US after killing dozens

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning of still more days of dangerous weather conditions across the central U.S. The agency issued the forecast Monday after four days of tornadoes, thunderstorms and heavy rain killed more than two dozen people. Worst hit is Kentucky, where residents around London were trying to clean up three days after the storm arrived near midnight. London’s airport is a beehive of activity as people pick up water, food, diapers and other supplies. Forecasters say more tornadoes could center around eastern Oklahoma on Monday and Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee are under the highest risk on Tuesday.

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations. Trump spoke on Monday after separate calls with the leaders of both countries meant to spur progress toward ending the three-year war. The conversations did not appear to yield a major breakthrough. It was not clear when or where any talks might take place or who would participate. Trump made the announcement days after the first direct engagement between Russian and Ukrainian delegations since 2022. Those negotiations on Friday in Turkey brought about a limited exchange of prisoners but no pause in the fighting.

Singer Dawn Richard says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs threatened her with death after she saw him beat Cassie

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dawn Richard has told the jury in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs that he threatened her with death if she told anyone that she saw the influential hip-hop promoter beat his longtime girlfriend, the singer Cassie. Prosecutors were using the testimony from Richard on Monday in Manhattan federal court to show that Combs used violence and threats to control others as he leveraged his fame to get what he wanted. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers say prosecutors are showing proof of domestic violence, but not the federal crimes with which he’s charged.

Stocks, bonds and the dollar drift after the latest downgrade to the US government’s credit rating

NEW YORK (AP) — After recovering from an initial jolt, U.S. stocks drifted through quiet trading following the latest reminder that the U.S government may be hurtling toward an unsustainable mountain of debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday after Moody’s Ratings became the last of the three major credit-rating agencies to say the U.S. government no longer deserves a top-tier “Aaa” rating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq was little changed. In the bond market, the 30-year Treasury yield briefly jumped above 5% before calming. The issues Moody’s cited in its downgrade are all well known among investors.

Trump’s massive import taxes haven’t done much economic damage — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, American consumers and businesses have been hearing that President Trump’s massive tariffs would drive up prices and hurt the U.S. economy. But the latest economic reports don’t match the doom and gloom. Inflation actually eased last month, and hiring was solid in April. For now, the disconnect has businesses and consumers struggling to reconcile what they were told to expect, what the numbers say and what they are seeing on the ground. So is it time to breathe easy? Not yet, economists say. Trump’s tariffs are still huge, unpredictable and working their way through the system.

‘Sesame Street’ moves in with Netflix, but will stay on PBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has thrown “Sesame Street” a safety net with a new streaming deal. The deal announced Monday offers the popular children’s staple a broad reach while keeping it on its long-standing home, PBS, at the same time. Starting later this year, new episodes will run on Netflix, PBS and the PBS Kids app on the same day. No specific premiere date was immediately announced. The change for the more than 50-year-old show comes after Warner Bros. Discovery last year decided not to renew its deal for new episodes on HBO and Max. Episodes will remain there until 2027.

The NBA’s final 4 is set: Thunder, Knicks, Wolves and Pacers remain, and parity reigns again

There will be a new NBA champion. A lot of them, actually, considering almost all of the players left in these playoffs have not even played in the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks haven’t won an NBA championship since 1973. The Indiana Pacers won their most recent title that year — in the ABA. The Oklahoma City Thunder franchise has one title in its history, that coming in 1979 when the team called Seattle home. And the Minnesota Timberwolves have never even been to the NBA Finals.

