AP News Summary at 5:16 p.m. EST

Haley vows to stay in GOP race as Trump seeks commanding victory in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she has no intention of dropping out after the New Hampshire primary. However, Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory, which would secure a sweep of the first two GOP primary races and make a November rematch with President Joe Biden likelier than ever. But Haley says as she campaigns Tuesday that she plans to stick around for her home-state South Carolina primary next month. Trump answers that he doesn’t care what Haley chooses because he believes voters will nominate him anyway. Haley has dedicated time and money to New Hampshire, hoping to appeal to its independent-minded voters. Trump has concentrated on winning decisively enough to effectively end the competitive phase of the primary.

New Hampshire Republicans want big changes, but some have concerns about Trump, AP VoteCast shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans are voting with a desire to curb immigration and overhaul the federal government. Yet they have some misgivings about former President Donald Trump and the criminal charges facing him. And there are signs that Democrats are rallying around President Joe Biden on the economy. But many have concerns about Biden’s age –- he’s 81 — and his handling of the situation in the Middle East. The findings are from AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 1,890 New Hampshire voters who are taking part in the Republican primary and 873 Democratic primary voters. The survey is conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Rifts within Israel resurface as war in Gaza drags on. Some want elections now

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — After the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, Israelis put aside their differences and rallied behind the war effort in Gaza. But as the war grinds on, the mood of the Israeli public is shifting and old divisions are reemerging. The catalyst is a rift over the polarizing leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a growing frustration with his management of the war. More Israelis have begun to attend anti-government protests and to call for immediate elections. Netanyahu says the country must press ahead with the war. Critics say he is dragging out the fighting to stave off corruption charges hanging over him.

21 Israeli troops are killed in the deadliest attack on the military since the Gaza offensive began

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that Palestinian militants carried out the deadliest single attack on Israel’s forces since the Hamas raid that triggered the war. Twenty-one soldiers were killed. It was a significant setback that could add to mounting calls for a cease-fire. Hours later on Tuesday, the military announced that ground forces had encircled the southern city of Khan Younis. That marked a major advance, but it was unclear how much closer it would bring Israel to defeating Hamas or freeing Israeli hostages as cease-fire talks appear to be gathering pace. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the soldiers. But he vowed to press ahead until “absolute victory,” even as Israelis are increasingly divided over whether it’s possible to both crush Hamas and free scores of captives.

Man suspected of killing 8 people outside Chicago was related to most of the victims, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago this weekend was related to most of the victims, authorities said Tuesday, a day after the 23-year-old fatally shot himself during a confrontation with law enforcement in Texas. Joliet Police and the Will County Sheriff’s Office say investigators believe Romeo Nance shot seven people — most of whom were relatives — at two homes in Joliet on Sunday before randomly shooting two men at other nearby locations. One of those men survived. The Illinois authorities said there is no evidence to provide a motive for the killings at this point.

Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden’s NATO membership, lifting a key hurdle

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish legislators have endorsed Sweden’s membership in NATO, lifting a major hurdle on the previously nonaligned country’s entry into the military alliance. The legislators ratified Sweden’s accession protocol by 287 votes to 55, with four abstentions. It will come into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette, which is expected to be swift. Hungary then becomes the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden’s accession.

New York man convicted of murdering woman who wound up in his backcountry driveway after wrong turn

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — A man has been convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a young woman after the SUV she was riding in mistakenly drove up his rural driveway in upstate New York. A jury found Kevin Monahan guilty Tuesday in the shooting of Kaylin Gillis on a Saturday night last April after she and her friends pulled into his driveway near the Vermont border. They were trying to find another house. Authorities say Monahan came out to his porch and fired twice from his shotgun, with the second shot hitting Gillis in the neck. Monahan maintains it was an accident involving a defective gun.

Charles Osgood, CBS host on TV and radio and network’s poet-in-residence, dies at age 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Osgood, who anchored “CBS Sunday Morning” for more than two decades, hosted the long-running radio program “The Osgood File” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died. He was 91. CBS reported that Osgood died Tuesday at his home in Saddle River, New Jersey, and that the cause was dementia, according to his family. Osgood proved to be a broadcaster who could write essays and light verse as well as report hard news, a man who continued to work in both radio and television with equal facility. He joined the CBS network in 1971.

Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games despite having one of NBA’s top records

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. But the dip in Milwaukee’s defensive performance had raised concerns about the Bucks’ viability as a championship contender. Milwaukee had given Griffin his first head coaching job this summer after firing Mike Budenholzer. Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin’s staff, will serve as the Bucks’ interim head coach.

Greta Gerwig snubbed for best director and other Oscar nominations surprises

Cue all the “did ‘Barbie’ direct itself” snark. But Greta Gerwig not being among the five best director nominees for this year’s Oscars is one of the biggest shocks in recent memory. Here are some of the other major “snubs” and “surprises” from Oscar nomination morning, including Ava DuVernay’s “Origin,” “The Color Purple,” which only got one nomination for Danielle Brooks, Charles Melton’s exclusion for “May December,” some international heartbreakers and Margot Robbie’s exclusion from best actress. Winners will be announced at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.