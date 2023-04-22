AP News Summary at 3:52 a.m. EDT

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nothing will change for now. That’s what the Supreme Court said Friday evening about access to a widely used abortion pill. A court case that began in Texas has sought to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. Lower courts had said that women seeking the drug should face more restrictions on getting it while the case continues, but the Supreme Court disagreed. The court’s action almost certainly will leave access to mifepristone unchanged at least into next year, as appeals play out, including a potential appeal to the high court.

New wave of GOP candidates to challenge Trump, DeSantis

NEW YORK (AP) — A second wave of Republican candidates is preparing to enter the presidential race later this spring following a monthslong lull as the GOP field finally takes shape. These potential candidates include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. They are hoping to emerge as the alternative to former President President Donald Trump, the race’s front-runner, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger even though he, too, has yet to enter the race.

Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Witnesses say makeshift tents were deliberately set ablaze in a large camp of migrants in Mexico across the border from South Texas this week. About 25 tents were destroyed in the fires Wednesday and Thursday in Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. The camp is home to about 2,000 people who hope to reach the United States. Most hail from Venezuela, Haiti and Mexico. An advocate for migrants says people told her the shelters had been doused with gasoline. No deaths or significant injuries were reported. But the fires are a sign of the extreme risk that many migrants face in Mexico as the Biden administration increasingly relies on that country to host people fleeing poverty and violence.

Extreme weather is nearly universal experience: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — An overwhelming majority of people in the U.S. say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, and most of them attribute that to climate change. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows relatively few say they feel motivated when they talk about the issue, echoing growing evidence that many individuals question their own role in combatting climate change. Still, as people across the country join Saturday to tend to the planet in recognition of Earth Day, the poll suggests people are paying attention.

Minister: Ukraine will beat Russia in war of technologies

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight conventional battles on the front lines, Europe’s first major war of the internet age has also sparked a war of technology as both sides vie for advantage with their drones and satellite communications. Ukraine’s minister in charge of technology tells The Associated Press that both sides have been keeping pace with one another thus far. But Mykhailo Fedorov says he is confident his country has the motivation and abilities to out-innovate Russia in the end.

In Florida, Harris announces $562M for climate resilience

Returning to Florida to discuss climate change, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that $562 million will be spent on 149 projects around the country aimed at improving resilience to threats such as rising seas and the kinds of coastal flooding that recently slammed the southeast part of the state. Harris outlined the funding plan Friday during an appearance at the University of Miami, where she also toured a lab immersed in coral restoration work and a hurricane simulator capable of generating Category 5-strength winds of more than 157 mph. The funding involves projects in 30 states.

Rural Maine town shaken by violence remembers slain friends

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Tireless, helpful and deeply religious are some of the ways Patti Eger’s friends remember her in the small Maine town of Lisbon Falls. They mourned Thursday after her body and those of three others were found Tuesday, slain in a violent rampage. The deaths shook the area and brought the national spate of mass gunfire home to a rural community where violent crime is rare. Three other people were wounded in the attacks. A suspect has been charged with four counts of murder and is due in court next month. The home where the four were killed has a growing memorial of flowers and Patti Eger’s favorite candy, Twizzlers.

Chile’s plan for state control in lithium dismays business

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Chilean government’s newly announced plan to have the state take a majority stake in the lithium industry has disconcerted business leaders. But analysts cautioned Friday that the proposal appears to try to strike a middle ground between competing interests. President Gabriel Boric announced in a national broadcast Thursday night that private companies will have to partner with the government in exploiting Chile’s lithium, a metal used to make rechargeable batteries. Boric says the state will take a controlling interest in each partnership, leading some to call it a nationalization of the industry. Other disagree. One analyst says that the plan is more “a quasi-nationalization in that the playing field will now be leveled in favor of the state.”

Knicks romp past Cavaliers 99-79, take 2-1 series lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, RJ Barrett broke out of a slump with 19 and the New York Knicks rolled to a 2-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first-round playoff series with a 99-79 victory. The Knicks emphatically bounced back from a loss in Game 2 and moved halfway to their first series victory since 2013. Josh Hart added 13 points for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who host Game 4 on Sunday. They haven’t reached the second round since beating Boston in 2013.

Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat T-wolves for 3-0 lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists as the Denver Nuggets fended off the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-111 to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series. Michael Porter Jr. pitched in 25 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray had 18 points and nine assists as Denver withstood another dashing performance by Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. Edwards scored 36 points to raise his series total to 95. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points after totaling only 21 points over the first two games for the Wolves.

