AP News Summary at 3:50 p.m. EST

Haley vows to stay in GOP race as Trump seeks commanding victory in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she has no intention of dropping out after the New Hampshire primary. However, Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory, which would secure a sweep of the first two GOP primary races and make a November rematch with President Joe Biden likelier than ever. But Haley says as she campaigns Tuesday that she plans to stick around for her home-state South Carolina primary next month. Trump answers that he doesn’t care what Haley chooses because he believes voters will nominate him anyway. Haley has dedicated time and money to New Hampshire, hoping to appeal to its independent-minded voters. Trump has concentrated on winning decisively enough to effectively end the competitive phase of the primary.

Biden and Harris team up to campaign for abortion rights in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will join forces at a rally in Virginia as they push for abortion rights. First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be there on Tuesday at what will be the first joint appearance by all four of them since the 2024 campaign began. It’s a reflection of the importance that Democrats are placing on abortion as they face a likely rematch against Donald Trump, the former Republican president. Trump helped pave the way for overturning Roe v. Wade by nominating three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, a fact that the Biden campaign plans to remind voters of at every opportunity.

Rifts within Israel resurface as war in Gaza drags on. Some want elections now

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — After the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, Israelis put aside their differences and rallied behind the war effort in Gaza. But as the war grinds on, the mood of the Israeli public is shifting and old divisions are reemerging. The catalyst is a rift over the polarizing leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a growing frustration with his management of the war. More Israelis have begun to attend anti-government protests and to call for immediate elections. Netanyahu says the country must press ahead with the war. Critics say he is dragging out the fighting to stave off corruption charges hanging over him.

21 Israeli troops are killed in the deadliest attack on the military since the Gaza offensive began

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that Palestinian militants carried out the deadliest single attack on Israel’s forces since the Hamas raid that triggered the war. Twenty-one soldiers were killed. It was a significant setback that could add to mounting calls for a cease-fire. Hours later on Tuesday, the military announced that ground forces had encircled the southern city of Khan Younis. That marked a major advance, but it was unclear how much closer it would bring Israel to defeating Hamas or freeing Israeli hostages as cease-fire talks appear to be gathering pace. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the soldiers. But he vowed to press ahead until “absolute victory,” even as Israelis are increasingly divided over whether it’s possible to both crush Hamas and free scores of captives.

Man suspected of killing 8 people outside Chicago was related to most of the victims, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago this weekend was related to most of the victims, authorities said Tuesday, a day after the 23-year-old fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement in Texas. Joliet Police and the Will County Sheriff’s Office say investigators believe Romeo Nance shot seven people — most of whom were relatives — at two homes in Joliet on Sunday before randomly shooting two men at other nearby locations. One of those men survived. The Illinois authorities said there is no evidence to provide a motive for the killings at this point.

Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden’s NATO membership, lifting a key hurdle

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish legislators have endorsed Sweden’s membership in NATO, lifting a major hurdle on the previously nonaligned country’s entry into the military alliance. The legislators ratified Sweden’s accession protocol by 287 votes to 55, with four abstentions. It will come into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette, which is expected to be swift. Hungary then becomes the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden’s accession.

Brazil’s official term for poor communities has conveyed stigma. A change has finally been made

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s statistics and geography institute has announced it will start using “favelas and urban communities” to describe thousands of poor urban neighborhoods. The institute began using “subnormal agglomerates” in the 1990s. It’s a term that was widely viewed as stigmatizing. The change follows a process of reflection that began in the 2000s and dozens of meetings. The institute’s geography coordinator Cayo Franco told The Associated Press that the concept of “subnormality” was originally meant to refer to people’s living conditions. But that “many times it was understood as the condition of the people themselves.” The 2022 census’ preliminary data says that 16 million people live in such neighborhoods. The name change was announced on Tuesday.

Charles Osgood, CBS host on TV and radio and network’s poet-in-residence, dies at age 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Osgood, who anchored “CBS Sunday Morning” for more than two decades, hosted the long-running radio program “The Osgood File” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died. He was 91. CBS reported that Osgood died Tuesday at his home in Saddle River, New Jersey, and that the cause was dementia, according to his family. Osgood proved to be a broadcaster who could write essays and light verse as well as report hard news, a man who continued to work in both radio and television with equal facility. He joined the CBS network in 1971.

Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games despite one of NBA’s top records, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through the season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. But the dip in Milwaukee’s defensive performance had raised concerns about the Bucks’ viability as a championship contender. Milwaukee had given Griffin his first head coaching job this summer after firing Mike Budenholzer.

Greta Gerwig snubbed for best director and other Oscar nominations surprises

Cue all the “did ‘Barbie’ direct itself” snark. But Greta Gerwig not being among the five best director nominees for this year’s Oscars is one of the biggest shocks in recent memory. Here are some of the other major “snubs” and “surprises” from Oscar nomination morning, including Ava DuVernay’s “Origin,” “The Color Purple,” which only got one nomination for Danielle Brooks, Charles Melton’s exclusion for “May December,” some international heartbreakers and Margot Robbie’s exclusion from best actress. Winners will be announced at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 in Los Angeles.

