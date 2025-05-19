AP News Summary at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Storms and tornadoes across central US kill dozens and damage homes

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kansas and Texas are evaluating damage from overnight tornadoes just days after storms killed more than two dozen people in communities in Kentucky and Missouri. The National Weather Service says meteorologists predicted days of dangerous weather conditions across the central U.S. with heavy rains, thunderstorms and potential tornadoes. Officials in Reno County, Kansas, say a powerful tornado tore through late Sunday and damaged several homes, trees and utility poles. Officials say damage was extensive, but no injuries or deaths were reported. An official in Palo Pinto County, Texas, says they’re evaluating damage there on Monday morning.

Supreme Court allows Trump to strip protections from some Venezuelans; deportations could follow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation. The court’s order Monday, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month. The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

The first few aid trucks have entered Gaza after nearly 3 months of Israel’s blockade

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel and the United Nations say the first few aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel’s complete blockade. Five trucks carrying aid including baby food entered the territory of over 2 million Palestinians via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday. That’s according to the Israeli defense body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza. The U.N. humanitarian chief says the few trucks are a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.” Food security experts last week warned of famine.

Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Joe Biden’s office says he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. His office said Sunday this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, but the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

Singer Dawn Richard says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs threatened her with death after she saw him beat Cassie

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dawn Richard has resumed her testimony in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying he threatened her with death if she told anyone that she saw the influential hip-hop promoter beat his longtime girlfriend, the singer Cassie. Prosecutors were using the testimony from Richard on Monday in Manhattan federal court to show that Combs used violence and threats to control others as he leveraged his fame to get what he wanted. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers say prosecutors are showing proof of domestic violence, but not the federal crimes with which he’s charged.

Stocks, bonds and the dollar drift after the latest downgrade to the US government’s credit rating

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks, bonds and the value of the U.S. dollar are drifting following the latest reminder that the U.S government seems to be hurtling toward an unsustainable mountain of debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday after Moody’s Ratings became the last of the three major credit-rating agencies to say the U.S. federal government no longer deserves a top-tier “Aaa” rating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. In the bond market, the 30-year Treasury yield briefly jumped above 5% before calming a bit. The issues Moody’s cited in its downgrade are all well known among investors.

Trump’s massive import taxes haven’t done much economic damage — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, American consumers and businesses have been hearing that President Trump’s massive tariffs would drive up prices and hurt the U.S. economy. But the latest economic reports don’t match the doom and gloom. Inflation actually eased last month, and hiring was solid in April. For now, the disconnect has businesses and consumers struggling to reconcile what they were told to expect, what the numbers say and what they are seeing on the ground. So is it time to breathe easy? Not yet, economists say. Trump’s tariffs are still huge, unpredictable and working their way through the system.

Trump, Putin speak for more than 2 hours amid hopes for ceasefire progress in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for more than two hours Monday, after the White House said the U.S. leader has grown “frustrated” with the Ukraine conflict. Trump planned a separate call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in hopes of making progress toward a ceasefire. After the call, Putin said Moscow is ready to work toward ending fighting in Ukraine. He said Russia was in favor of a “peaceful settlement” and that compromises would need to be found to suit both parties. Putin described the conversation with Trump as “frank and meaningful.” The White House did not immediately provide its own account of the call.

‘Sesame Street’ moves in with Netflix, but will stay on PBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has thrown “Sesame Street” a safety net with a new streaming deal. The deal announced Monday offers the popular children’s staple a broad reach while keeping it on its long-standing home, PBS, at the same time. Starting later this year, new episodes will run on Netflix, PBS and the PBS Kids app on the same day. No specific premiere date was immediately announced. The change for the more than 50-year-old show comes after Warner Bros. Discovery last year decided not to renew its deal for new episodes on HBO and Max. Episodes will remain there until 2027.

The NBA’s final 4 is set: Thunder, Knicks, Wolves and Pacers remain, and parity reigns again

There will be a new NBA champion. A lot of them, actually, considering almost all of the players left in these playoffs have not even played in the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks haven’t won an NBA championship since 1973. The Indiana Pacers won their most recent title that year — in the ABA. The Oklahoma City Thunder franchise has one title in its history, that coming in 1979 when the team called Seattle home. And the Minnesota Timberwolves have never even been to the NBA Finals.

