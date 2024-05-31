AP News Summary at 12:48 a.m. EDT

Here’s what you should know about Donald Trump’s conviction in his hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts marks the end of his historic hush money trial but the fight over the case is far from over. Now comes the sentencing and the prospect of a prison sentence. A lengthy appellate process. And all the while, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee still has to deal with three more criminal cases and a campaign that could see him return to the White House. The Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records after more than nine hours of deliberations over two days. Trump angrily denounced the trial as a “disgrace,” telling reporters he’s an “innocent man.”

Guilty: Trump becomes first former US president convicted of felony crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex. Trump sat stone-faced while the verdict was read as cheering from the street below could be heard in the hallway on the courthouse’s 15th floor. He is being sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention. Manhattan prosecutors did not say whether they would seek prison time for Trump.

Trump will try to turn his guilty verdict into campaign fuel

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is gearing up to give a defiant response to his historic criminal conviction. He’s holding a news conference Friday at his namesake tower in Manhattan as he tries to turn what would ordinarily be a career-ending judgment into campaign fuel. As he prepares to return to the campaign trail as the first former president ever to be convicted of a felony, lawyers and allies of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee described the man and his operation as “ready to fight.”

Republican lawmakers react with fury to Trump verdict and rally to his defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers are reacting with fury to the felony conviction of former President Donald Trump. A jury on Thursday in New York on Thursday convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 election. Republicans rushed to Trump’s defense, questioning the legitimacy of the trial and how it was conducted. House Speaker Mike Johnson said it was a “shameful day.” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance said the verdicts was a “disgrace to the judicial system.” Other Republicans suggested the trial will only help Trump in his campaign this year to win the White House.

The verdict: Inside the courtroom as Donald Trump learned he had been convicted

NEW YORK (AP) — History happened in Donald Trump’s criminal trial just as everyone was getting ready to leave for the day. The judge presiding over the trial had already announced that he planned to send the jury home for the evening when a note unexpectedly arrived. The jury had reached a verdict. For roughly another half hour the reporters, lawyers and few members of the public in the courtroom waited anxiously. The courtroom fell silent as the jury was brought into the courtroom. A court staffer asked the jury foreman how it had decided the first count of the indictment, charging Trump with falsifying business records. “Guilty,” the foreperson, said. Trump afterward called the trial “rigged” and said he was an innocent man.

Modi touts India’s roaring economy as he seeks reelection, but many feel left behind

SAMASTIPUR, India (AP) — Narendra Modi swept to power a decade ago on promises to transform India’s economy, and as he seeks a third term as prime minister, it would be hard to argue he hasn’t made strides. India’s economic growth is the envy of the world, its stock markets are booming, and new buildings and highways are popping up throughout the country. There are cracks in the facade, though, that the main opposition party hopes to benefit from, including high unemployment, persistent poverty and the sense by many that only a lucky few have been able to cash in on the boom. The six-week voting period concludes Saturday and ballots will be counted Tuesday.

US and Britain strike Houthi rebel targets in Yemen after surge in shipping attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — American officials say the U.S. and Britain have struck 13 Houthi targets in several locations in Yemen in response to a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. According to the officials, American and British fighter jets and U.S. ships hit a wide range of underground facilities, missile launchers, command and control sites, a Houthi vessel and other facilities. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide early details of an ongoing military operation. Also struck by the U.S. were eight uncrewed aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that were determined to be presenting a threat to American and coalition forces.

Degree attainment rates are increasing for US Latinos but pay disparities remain

U.S. Census data shows the number of Latinos acquiring degrees has steadily increased over the last two decades. According to the Pew Research Center, which analyzed data from 2000 to 2021, that growth was driven by a 291% leap in the number of Hispanic women who earned advanced degrees. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, says those gains can be attributed to efforts by policy leaders to address disparities in achievements and outcomes. Nevertheless, Latinos — the nation’s largest minority group — remain underpaid and underrepresented in the workforce, a reality that may require more Latinos in positions of power to facilitate change.

Bruhat Soma rides an unbeaten streak to the Scripps National Spelling Bee title, winning tiebreaker

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Bruhat Soma was unbeatable before he arrived at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and neither the dictionary, nor his competitors, nor a lightning-round tiebreaker challenged him on the way to victory. Bruhat spelled 29 words correctly in the tiebreaker, beating Faizan Zaki by nine, to win the title on Thursday night. He receives a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. The 12-year-old seventh-grader from Tampa, Florida, had won three consecutive bees before arriving at a convention center outside Washington for the most prestigious spelling competition in the English language.

Doncic’s 36 points spur Mavericks to NBA Finals with 124-103 toppling of Timberwolves in Game 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a 20-point first quarter on his way to 36 points for his high this postseason, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 to breeze through the Western Conference finals in five games. Kyrie Irving also scored 36 points for the Mavericks. They built a 29-point halftime lead on 61% shooting to deflate the once-energized crowd and went up by 36 in the third quarter. The Mavs have a week to rest before the NBA Finals begin in Boston. Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolves.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.