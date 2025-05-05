AP News Summary at 12:47 a.m. EDT

Trump, in a new interview, says he doesn’t know if he backs due process rights

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is circumspect about his duties to uphold due process rights laid out in the Constitution, saying in a new interview that he doesn’t know whether U.S. citizens and noncitizens alike deserve that guarantee. He also says he doesn’t think military force would be needed to make Canada the “51st state.” And he’s downplaying the possibility that he’d look to run for a third term in the White House. The comments came in a wide-ranging and at time combative interview with Kristen Walker that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

How the stock market made back all its losses after Trump escalated the trade war

It felt much longer, but the U.S. stock market needed just a few weeks to roar all the way back to where it was on President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day.” That’s when he shocked Wall Street by announcing much steeper tariffs than expected on nearly all U.S. trading partners. Within just four days, the S&P 500 fell about 12%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 4,600 points, or about 11%. This past Friday, though, the S&P 500 rallied for a ninth straight gain and pulled back to where it was on April 2. Trump’s 90-day pause on many tariffs and a resilient economy helped the market bounce back.

A missile from Yemen halts flights in Israel hours before vote on intensifying Gaza war

BEN-GURION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Israel (AP) — A missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen briefly halted flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s main international airport. It’s the first time a missile has struck Ben-Gurion International Airport since the war in Gaza began. It struck Sunday near the airport’s access road. Israel is vowing to respond. The attack came hours before Israeli Cabinet ministers were set to vote on whether to intensify military operations in Gaza. The army has begun to call up tens of thousands of reserves in preparation for an expanded assault.

Hard-right candidate Simion secures decisive win in first round of Romania’s presidential redo

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Nearly complete electoral data shows that hard-right nationalist George Simion has secured a decisive win in the first round of Romania’s presidential election redo. The vote comes months after last year’s annulled election plunged the European Union and NATO member country into its worst political crisis in decades. Simion, the leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, or AUR, is far outpacing all other candidates in the polls with 40.5% of the vote, official electoral data shows after 99% of votes were counted. Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan is second with 20.89%, and third is the governing coalition’s candidate, Crin Antonescu, with 20.34%, who admitted defeat.

Trump says he will reopen Alcatraz prison

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is directing his government to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison on a California island that has been closed for more than 60 years. In a message on his Truth Social site Sunday evening, Trump wrote that, “For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering.” He said, “That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.”

Trump threatens 100% tariff on foreign-made films

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is opening a new salvo in his tariff war, targeting films made outside the U.S. Trump said Sunday night that he has authorized the Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to slap a 100% tariff “on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.” It wasn’t immediately clear how any such tariff on international productions could be implemented. It’s common for both large and smaller films to include production both in the U.S. and other countries. Big-budget movies like the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” for instance, are shot around the world.

Putin says he hopes there will be no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin says there has been no need to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine and expressed hope that such a scenario will not arise. In a preview aired Sunday of a state TV interview, Putin said Russia has the strength to bring the conflict to a “logical conclusion.” His remarks come amid competing Russian and Ukrainian ceasefire proposals and continued fighting. Ukrainian officials said 11 people, including two children, were wounded in a Russian drone strike on Kyiv overnight. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 13 Ukrainian drones.

Cuts have eliminated more than a dozen US government health-tracking programs

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen data-gathering programs that track deaths and disease appear to have been eliminated in the tornado of layoffs and proposed budget cuts in the Trump administration’s first 100 days. The Associated Press examined draft and final budget proposals and spoke to more than a dozen current and former federal employees to determine the scope of the cuts to programs tracking basic facts about Americans’ health. Among those terminated at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are experts tracking abortions, pregnancies, job-related injuries, lead poisonings, sexual violence and youth smoking.

A timeline of the rise and fall of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

For more than two decades, Sean “Diddy” Combs was one of hip-hop’s most opportunistic entrepreneurs. He spun his hitmaking talents into a broad business empire that included a record label, a fashion brand, a media company, deals with liquor companies and a key role in a reality TV show. But U.S. prosecutors say that behind the scenes, Combs was coercing and abusing women for years with help from a network of associates who helped silence victims through blackmail and violence. Combs has pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. Jury selection for his trial starts Monday.

Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield lead Warriors past Rockets 103-89 in Game 7

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Buddy Hield made nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7. The Warriors will face the Timberwolves Tuesday night in Minnesota. Hield had a scorching first half with six 3-pointers and 22 points to carry the Warriors to a 12-point lead, with Curry scoring just three points before the break. Then Curry took over in the closing minutes and performed his signature “night night” gesture as the Warriors put the Rockets away.

