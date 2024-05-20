AP News Summary at 12:38 a.m. EDT

Iran’s president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site, state media says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest. Raisi was 63. The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel last month. Under Raisi, Iran enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Meanwhile, Iran has faced years of protests against its Shiite theocracy over its ailing economy and women’s rights – making the moment that much more sensitive for Tehran and the future of the country. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was 60.

Airstrike kills 27 in central Gaza and fighting rages as Israel’s leaders are increasingly divided

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has killed 27 people in central Gaza, mostly women and children, and fighting again rages across the north. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces criticism from the two other members of his War Cabinet over the war that is now in its eighth month. Popular centrist War Cabinet member Benny Gantz has threatened to leave the government if a plan for Gaza, including a postwar vision, isn’t created by June 8. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has met with Netanyahu to discuss a plan for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel and help the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza.

Michael Cohen to face more grilling as Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s hush money trial is heading into the final stretch, with prosecutors’ last and star witness expected back on the stand for more grilling before the former president’s lawyers get their chance to put on a case. The landmark trial will kick back off Monday in Manhattan with more defense cross-examination of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen’s pivotal testimony directly tied Trump to the alleged hush money scheme. Defense lawyers are trying to paint Cohen as a serial fabulist who is on a revenge campaign against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Taiwan’s new President Lai in his inauguration speech urges China to stop its military intimidation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te in his inauguration speech has urged China to stop its military intimidation against the self-governed island Beijing claims as its own territory. Lai was sworn into office in a ceremony Monday after he won an election earlier this year. He is a relative moderate who will continue Taiwan’s policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defenses against China. He takes over from Tsai Ing-wen, who led Taiwan through eight years of economic and social development despite the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s escalating military threats.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader heads to reelection as competitors concede early

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader is headed to a second term following general elections. He declared victory Sunday evening after his top competitors conceded early as he held a strong lead in early vote returns. The outcome reinforced both Abinader’s anti-corruption agenda, the government’s crackdown along its shared border with Haiti and the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing the Dominican Republic’s violence-stricken neighbor. Such policies are only likely to continue in his next term. Such policies have fueled accusations of human rights abuses but have also been highly popular with Dominicans. Dominicans also say they have seen a “different” kind of government under Abinader that wasn’t plagued by corruption.

Biden tells Morehouse graduates that scenes in Gaza from the Israel-Hamas war break his heart, too

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden has offered his most direct recognition of the anguish American college students are feeling over the Israel-Hamas war. Biden said during a commencement address Sunday at historically Black Morehouse College in Atlanta that he has heard the students’ voices of protest and that scenes from the conflict in Gaza break his heart, too. The speech, and a separate one he gave later in Detroit, are part of a burst of outreach to Black constituents by the president. Black support for Biden has softened since he was elected in 2020. There were scattered demonstrations over the war but the Morehouse ceremony was not disrupted.

Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse to be refloated and moved

BALTIMORE (AP) — The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge is scheduled to be refloated and moved to a nearby marine terminal. The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns in March. The disaster killed six construction workers and snarled traffic into Baltimore Harbor. Authorities say high tide Monday morning is expected to yield the best conditions for crews to start refloating and transit work on the ship. Up to five tugboats will escort the Dali on its 2.5-mile path to the marine terminal.

Climate change impacts millions in India. But as the country votes, some politicians skirt the issue

BEED, India (AP) — Voters in India, from the rain-drenched Himalayas in the north to the sweltering, dry south, are looking for politicians who promise relief, stability and resilience to the wide-ranging and damaging effects of a warming climate. India’s top political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition, the Indian National Congress, have made multiple promises to act on climate damage and reduce emissions of planet-heating gases in their election manifestos. But experts and voters say there has been little talk about climate change on the campaign trail.

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he’s sorry, calls his actions ‘inexcusable’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted Sunday that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.” The music mogul, who cannot be charged over the attack, said he takes full responsibility for his actions in a video statement posted to Instagram and Facebook. The video aired by CNN Friday shows Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking the R&B singer who was his protege and longtime girlfriend at the time. The footage also shows Combs shoving and dragging Cassie, and throwing a vase in her direction.

Edwards leads Wolves back from 20-point deficit for 98-90 win over defending NBA champion Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start and the Timberwolves roared back from a 20-point second-half deficit to eliminate the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in a Game 7 Minnesota masterpiece. The Timberwolves overcame a 15-point halftime deficit — the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA playoff history — behind Edwards, who had just four points, no rebounds and three assists at halftime but finished with 16 points, eight boards and seven assists. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points and Nikola Jokic scored 34 but they got little else from their supporting cast.

