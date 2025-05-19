AP News Summary at 12:18 p.m. EDT

Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Joe Biden’s office says he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. His office said Sunday this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, but the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

Storms and tornadoes across central US kill dozens and damage homes

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kansas and Texas are evaluating damage from overnight tornadoes just days after storms killed more than two dozen people in communities in Kentucky and Missouri. The National Weather Service says meteorologists predicted days of dangerous weather conditions across the central U.S. with heavy rains, thunderstorms and potential tornadoes. Officials in Reno County, Kansas, say a powerful tornado tore through late Sunday and damaged several homes, trees and utility poles. Officials say damage was extensive, but no injuries or deaths were reported. An official in Palo Pinto County, Texas, says they’re evaluating damage there on Monday morning.

Netanyahu says he’ll allow some aid into Gaza under pressure, but none appears to have entered

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that his decision to resume limited aid to Gaza came from pressure from allies. In a video statement posted to social media, Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel’s allies had voiced concern about “images of hunger” and said they told the country that “with that, we will not be able to support you.” Netanyahu said the aid that would be let in would be “minimal,” without specifying precisely when it would resume. Israel on Sunday said it would resume aid deliveries into the war-battered territory after a complete halt on imports since early March.

Aid workers feel helpless as Israel’s blockade pushes Gaza towards famine

BEIRUT (AP) — Humanitarian workers in Gaza have overflowed with anger, frustration and horror as Israel’s blockade pushed the territory into famine. The Associated Press spoke with more than a dozen aid workers. Some have years of experience in international emergencies. They say Gaza’s catastrophe is among the worst they have ever seen. They say it’s more painful because it’s man-made. Israel late Sunday said it would allow a “basic” amount of food, saying it didn’t want a hunger crisis to jeopardize its new military offensive. Aid workers also are worried by Israel’s moves to impose a new aid system in Gaza. They say it won’t work and allows Israel to use aid as a weapon.

Singer Dawn Richard says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs threatened her with death after she saw him beat Cassie

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dawn Richard has resumed her testimony in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying he threatened her with death if she told anyone that she saw the influential hip-hop promoter beat his longtime girlfriend, the singer Cassie. Prosecutors were using the testimony from Richard on Monday in Manhattan federal court to show that Combs used violence and threats to control others as he leveraged his fame to get what he wanted. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers say prosecutors are showing proof of domestic violence, but not the federal crimes with which he’s charged.

US stocks, bonds and the dollar slip after the latest downgrade to the US government’s credit rating

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks, bonds and the value of the U.S. dollar are drifting lower following the latest reminder that the U.S government seems to be hurtling toward an unsustainable mountain of debt. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Monday after Moody’s Ratings became the last of the three major credit-rating agencies to say the U.S. federal government no longer deserves a top-tier “Aaa” rating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 29 points, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.4%. In the bond market, the 30-year Treasury yield briefly jumped above 5% before calming a bit. The issues Moody’s cited in its downgrade are all well known among investors.

Trump’s massive import taxes haven’t done much economic damage — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, American consumers and businesses have been hearing that President Trump’s massive tariffs would drive up prices and hurt the U.S. economy. But the latest economic reports don’t match the doom and gloom. Inflation actually eased last month, and hiring was solid in April. For now, the disconnect has businesses and consumers struggling to reconcile what they were told to expect, what the numbers say and what they are seeing on the ground. So is it time to breathe easy? Not yet, economists say. Trump’s tariffs are still huge, unpredictable and working their way through the system.

Trump call with Putin underway as he hopes for ceasefire progress in Russia-Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has grown “frustrated” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the White House said Monday ahead of separate calls Trump is holding in hopes of making progress toward a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. Trump expressed his hopes for a “productive day” Monday — and a ceasefire — in a social media post over the weekend. His effort will also include calls to NATO leaders. But ahead of the call, Vice President JD Vance said Trump is “more than open” to walking away from trying to end the war if he feels Putin isn’t serious about negotiation. The call was underway shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, promising additional details once it had concluded.

‘Sesame Street’ moves in with Netflix, but will stay on PBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has thrown “Sesame Street” a safety net with a new streaming deal. The deal announced Monday offers the popular children’s staple a broad reach while keeping it on its long-standing home, PBS, at the same time. Starting later this year, new episodes will run on Netflix, PBS and the PBS Kids app on the same day. No specific premiere date was immediately announced. The change for the more than 50-year-old show comes after Warner Bros. Discovery last year decided not to renew its deal for new episodes on HBO and Max. Episodes will remain there until 2027.

The NBA’s final 4 is set: Thunder, Knicks, Wolves and Pacers remain, and parity reigns again

There will be a new NBA champion. A lot of them, actually, considering almost all of the players left in these playoffs have not even played in the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks haven’t won an NBA championship since 1973. The Indiana Pacers won their most recent title that year — in the ABA. The Oklahoma City Thunder franchise has one title in its history, that coming in 1979 when the team called Seattle home. And the Minnesota Timberwolves have never even been to the NBA Finals.

