AP News Summary at 11:39 p.m. EDT

‘No sign of life’ at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran’s president, others

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television says there is “no sign of life” seen at the crash site of a helicopter that was carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and others. The site was across a steep valley and rescuers had yet to reach it. As the sun rose Monday, rescuers saw the helicopter from a distance of some 2 kilometers, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told state media. He did not elaborate and the officials had been missing at that point by over 12 hours. The helicopter crashed Sunday and was carrying Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian and others.

Airstrike kills 27 in central Gaza and fighting rages as Israel’s leaders are increasingly divided

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has killed 27 people in central Gaza, mostly women and children, and fighting again rages across the north. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces criticism from the two other members of his War Cabinet over the war that is now in its eighth month. Popular centrist War Cabinet member Benny Gantz has threatened to leave the government if a plan for Gaza, including a postwar vision, isn’t created by June 8. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has met with Netanyahu to discuss a plan for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel and help the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza.

What we’ve learned so far in the Trump hush money trial and what to watch for as it wraps up

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony in the hush money trial of Donald Trump is set to conclude in the coming days. The New York jury in the landmark case will determine whether it ends in a mistrial, an acquittal or the first-ever felony conviction of a former American president. Jurors have heard testimony about sex and bookkeeping, tabloid journalism and presidential campaigns. Their task will be to decide whether prosecutors who’ve charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records have proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Any verdict must be unanimous. Trump’s legal team hasn’t yet called witnesses, and it’s unclear what his lawyers will do when it’s their turn to present evidence.

Lai Ching-te inaugurated as Taiwan’s president in a transition likely to bolster island’s US ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its new president. It took place in a ceremony Monday after he won an election earlier this year. He is a relative moderate who will continue the self-governing island democracy’s policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defenses against China. Lai accepted congratulations from fellow politicians and delegations from the 12 nations that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as well as politicians from the U.S., Japan and various European states. He takes over from Tsai Ing-wen, who led Taiwan through eight years of economic and social development despite the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s escalating military threats.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader heads to reelection as competitors concede early

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader is headed to a second term following general elections. He declared victory Sunday evening after his top competitors conceded early as he held a strong lead in early vote returns. The outcome reinforced both Abinader’s anti-corruption agenda, the government’s crackdown along its shared border with Haiti and the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing the Dominican Republic’s violence-stricken neighbor. Such policies are only likely to continue in his next term. Such policies have fueled accusations of human rights abuses but have also been highly popular with Dominicans. Dominicans also say they have seen a “different” kind of government under Abinader that wasn’t plagued by corruption.

Biden tells Morehouse graduates that scenes in Gaza from the Israel-Hamas war break his heart, too

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden has offered his most direct recognition of the anguish American college students are feeling over the Israel-Hamas war. Biden said during a commencement address Sunday at historically Black Morehouse College in Atlanta that he has heard the students’ voices of protest and that scenes from the conflict in Gaza break his heart, too. The speech, and a separate one he gave later in Detroit, are part of a burst of outreach to Black constituents by the president. Black support for Biden has softened since he was elected in 2020. There were scattered demonstrations over the war but the Morehouse ceremony was not disrupted.

Ed Dwight, America’s first Black astronaut candidate, finally goes to space 60 years later

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Ed Dwight, America’s first Black astronaut candidate, has finally made it to space 60 years later, flying with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company. The 90-year-old Dwight blasted off from West Texas with five other passengers on Sunday. Dwight was an Air Force pilot when President John F. Kennedy championed him as a NASA astronaut candidate. But he wasn’t picked. The trip made Dwight the record-holder for being oldest person in space. He eclipsed the record of “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who flew in 2021. This was Blue Origin’s first passenger flight since a rocket crash nearly two years ago.

Climate change impacts millions in India. But as the country votes, some politicians skirt the issue

BEED, India (AP) — Voters in India, from the rain-drenched Himalayas in the north to the sweltering, dry south, are looking for politicians who promise relief, stability and resilience to the wide-ranging and damaging effects of a warming climate. India’s top political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition, the Indian National Congress, have made multiple promises to act on climate damage and reduce emissions of planet-heating gases in their election manifestos. But experts and voters say there has been little talk about climate change on the campaign trail.

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he’s sorry, calls his actions ‘inexcusable’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted Sunday that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.” The music mogul, who cannot be charged over the attack, said he takes full responsibility for his actions in a video statement posted to Instagram and Facebook. The video aired by CNN Friday shows Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking the R&B singer who was his protege and longtime girlfriend at the time. The footage also shows Combs shoving and dragging Cassie, and throwing a vase in her direction.

Edwards leads Wolves back from 20-point deficit for 98-90 win over defending NBA champion Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start and the Timberwolves roared back from a 20-point second-half deficit to eliminate the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in a Game 7 Minnesota masterpiece. The Timberwolves overcame a 15-point halftime deficit — the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA playoff history — behind Edwards, who had just four points, no rebounds and three assists at halftime but finished with 16 points, eight boards and seven assists. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points and Nikola Jokic scored 34 but they got little else from their supporting cast.

