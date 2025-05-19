AP News Summary at 10:35 a.m. EDT

Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Joe Biden’s office says he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. His office said Sunday this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, but the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

More storms take aim at central US, where many are digging out from tornado damage

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — More severe storms are expected to roll across the central U.S. this week following the weather-related deaths of more than two dozen people. The National Weather Service says the hazardous weather will range from thunderstorms and potentially baseball-sized hail on the Plains to dangerous heat in the South and heavy mountain snow in the West. Areas at risk of thunderstorms include communities in Kentucky and Missouri that were hit by deadly tornadoes on Friday. At least 19 people were killed in Kentucky, seven in Missouri and two in Virginia.

Netanyahu says he’ll allow some aid into Gaza under pressure, but none appears to have entered

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that his decision to resume limited aid to Gaza came from pressure from allies. In a video statement posted to social media, Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel’s allies had voiced concern about “images of hunger” and said they told the country that “with that, we will not be able to support you.” Netanyahu said the aid that would be let in would be “minimal,” without specifying precisely when it would resume. Israel on Sunday said it would resume aid deliveries into the war-battered territory after a complete halt on imports since early March.

Aid workers feel helpless as Israel’s blockade pushes Gaza towards famine

BEIRUT (AP) — Humanitarian workers in Gaza have overflowed with anger, frustration and horror as Israel’s blockade pushed the territory into famine. The Associated Press spoke with more than a dozen aid workers. Some have years of experience in international emergencies. They say Gaza’s catastrophe is among the worst they have ever seen. They say it’s more painful because it’s man-made. Israel late Sunday said it would allow a “basic” amount of food, saying it didn’t want a hunger crisis to jeopardize its new military offensive. Aid workers also are worried by Israel’s moves to impose a new aid system in Gaza. They say it won’t work and allows Israel to use aid as a weapon.

Stocks slip and bonds fall more sharply after Moody’s downgrades the US government’s credit rating

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting lower, while U.S. bonds and the value of the U.S. dollar are falling more sharply following the latest reminder that the U.S government seems to be hurtling toward an unsustainable mountain of debt. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday after Moody’s Ratings became the last of the three major credit-rating agencies to say the U.S. federal government no longer deserves a top-tier “Aaa” rating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 38 points, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%. The moves were sharper in the bond market, where the 30-year Treasury yield briefly jumped back above 5%.

Trump’s massive import taxes haven’t done much economic damage — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, American consumers and businesses have been hearing that President Trump’s massive tariffs would drive up prices and hurt the U.S. economy. But the latest economic reports don’t match the doom and gloom. Inflation actually eased last month, and hiring was solid in April. For now, the disconnect has businesses and consumers struggling to reconcile what they were told to expect, what the numbers say and what they are seeing on the ground. So is it time to breathe easy? Not yet, economists say. Trump’s tariffs are still huge, unpredictable and working their way through the system.

Trump call with Putin underway as he hopes for ceasefire progress in Russia-Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has grown “frustrated” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the White House said Monday ahead of separate calls Trump is holding in hopes of making progress toward a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. Trump expressed his hopes for a “productive day” Monday — and a ceasefire — in a social media post over the weekend. His effort will also include calls to NATO leaders. But ahead of the call, Vice President JD Vance said Trump is “more than open” to walking away from trying to end the war if he feels Putin isn’t serious about negotiation. The call was underway shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, promising additional details once it had concluded.

Portugal’s election brings another minority government and a far-right rise

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s president has convened political parties for consultations after a general election delivered another minority government. The ballot Sunday also produced an unprecedented showing by populist party Chega (Enough) that added momentum to Europe’s shift to the far-right. The center-right Democratic Alliance captured 89 seats in the 230-seat parliament in Sunday’s vote. The outcome however leaves it without a parliamentary majority and vulnerable to opposition parties that ousted it two months ago in a confidence vote after less than a year in power.

It’s the end of the world and the Cannes Film Festival does not feel fine

CANNES, France (AP) — As much as the Cannes Film Festival basks in the Côte d’Azu sunshine, storm clouds have been all over its movie screens at the festival, which on Monday passed the halfway point. Portents of geopolitical doom are everywhere in a lineup that’s felt unusually in sync with the moment. Tom Cruise, in “Mission: Impossible – Final Awakening,” has battled AI apocalypse. Raoul Peck, in “Orwell: 2 + 2 = 5,” has summoned the author’s totalitarianism warnings for today. Even the new Wes Anderson film “The Phoenician Scheme” is about an oligarch. If the French Riviera has often served as a spectacular retreat from the real world, this year’s Cannes abounds with movies urgently reckoning with it.

The NBA’s final 4 is set: Thunder, Knicks, Wolves and Pacers remain, and parity reigns again

There will be a new NBA champion. A lot of them, actually, considering almost all of the players left in these playoffs have not even played in the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks haven’t won an NBA championship since 1973. The Indiana Pacers won their most recent title that year — in the ABA. The Oklahoma City Thunder franchise has one title in its history, that coming in 1979 when the team called Seattle home. And the Minnesota Timberwolves have never even been to the NBA Finals.

