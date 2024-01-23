AP News Summary at 10:28 p.m. EST

Trump rides to New Hampshire victory on the strength of support from the GOP base, AP VoteCast shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump had rock-solid support from New Hampshire Republicans in his primary victory, and even most backers of rival Nikki Haley acknowledge the GOP belongs to him. Yet as Trump’s hold on securing the party’s nomination has tightened, AP VoteCast found that some voters are expressing concerns that he’s too extreme to compete in the November general election. Some also worry about his legal peril in a trio of pending criminal trials. AP VoteCast is a survey of more than 1,890 New Hampshire voters who are taking part in the Republican primary and 873 Democratic primary voters. The survey is conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Rifts within Israel resurface as war in Gaza drags on. Some want elections now

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — After the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, Israelis put aside their differences and rallied behind the war effort in Gaza. But as the war grinds on, the mood of the Israeli public is shifting and old divisions are reemerging. The catalyst is a rift over the polarizing leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a growing frustration with his management of the war. More Israelis have begun to attend anti-government protests and to call for immediate elections. Netanyahu says the country must press ahead with the war. Critics say he is dragging out the fighting to stave off corruption charges hanging over him.

21 Israeli troops are killed in the deadliest attack on the military since the Gaza offensive began

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that Palestinian militants carried out the deadliest single attack on Israel’s forces since the Hamas raid that triggered the war. Twenty-one soldiers were killed. It was a significant setback that could add to mounting calls for a cease-fire. Hours later on Tuesday, the military announced that ground forces had encircled the southern city of Khan Younis. That marked a major advance, but it was unclear how much closer it would bring Israel to defeating Hamas or freeing Israeli hostages as cease-fire talks appear to be gathering pace. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the soldiers. But he vowed to press ahead until “absolute victory,” even as Israelis are increasingly divided over whether it’s possible to both crush Hamas and free scores of captives.

Man suspected of killing 8 people in suburban Chicago was related to most of the victims, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago this weekend was related to most of the victims, authorities said Tuesday, a day after the 23-year-old fatally shot himself during a confrontation with law enforcement in Texas. Joliet Police and the Will County Sheriff’s Office say investigators believe Romeo Nance shot seven people — most of whom were relatives — at two homes in Joliet on Sunday before randomly shooting two men at other nearby locations. One of those men survived. The Illinois authorities said there is no evidence to provide a motive for the killings at this point.

Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden’s NATO membership, lifting a key hurdle

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish legislators have endorsed Sweden’s membership in NATO, lifting a major hurdle on the previously nonaligned country’s entry into the military alliance. The legislators ratified Sweden’s accession protocol by 287 votes to 55, with four abstentions. It will come into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette, which is expected to be swift. Hungary then becomes the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden’s accession.

With Oregon facing rampant public drug use, lawmakers backpedal on pioneering decriminalization law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Oregon have unveiled a sweeping new bill that would undo a key part of the state’s first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law. The bill would recriminalize the possession of small amounts of drugs as a low-level misdemeanor. The lawmakers backing the bill say it would allow police to confiscate drugs and reduce public drug use. It would also create new diversion opportunities with the aim of steering people toward treatment instead of jail. The proposal comes as the fentanyl crisis has helped fuel growing pushback against the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law, which voters approved in 2020.

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short. Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7%, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75% after falling 11 votes short last year. Mauer also was elected on his first try, receiving 293 votes for 76.1%. The three players will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with manager Jim Leyland, elected last month.

Greta Gerwig snubbed for best director and other Oscar nominations surprises

Cue all the “did ‘Barbie’ direct itself” snark. But Greta Gerwig not being among the five best director nominees for this year’s Oscars is one of the biggest shocks in recent memory. Here are some of the other major “snubs” and “surprises” from Oscar nomination morning, including Ava DuVernay’s “Origin,” “The Color Purple,” which only got one nomination for Danielle Brooks, Charles Melton’s exclusion for “May December,” some international heartbreakers and Margot Robbie’s exclusion from best actress. Winners will be announced at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 in Los Angeles.

Charles Osgood, CBS host on TV and radio and network’s poet-in-residence, dies at age 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Osgood, who anchored “CBS Sunday Morning” for more than two decades, hosted the long-running radio program “The Osgood File” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died. He was 91. CBS reported that Osgood died Tuesday at his home in Saddle River, New Jersey, and that the cause was dementia, according to his family. Osgood proved to be a broadcaster who could write essays and light verse as well as report hard news, a man who continued to work in both radio and television with equal facility. He joined the CBS network in 1971.

Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games despite having one of NBA’s top records

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. But the dip in Milwaukee’s defensive performance had raised concerns about the Bucks’ viability as a championship contender. Milwaukee had given Griffin his first head coaching job this summer after firing Mike Budenholzer. Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin’s staff, will serve as the Bucks’ interim head coach.

