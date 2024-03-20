Anze Kopitar, Cam Talbot lead the way as Kings thump Blackhawks 6-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar had two goals and an assist, Cam Talbot made 22 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2. Alex Laferriere, Vladislav Gavrikov, Phillip Danault and Trevor Lewis also scored. Adrian Kempe had three assists and the Kings followed up their 5-0 win in Chicago on Friday with another big victory. Nick Foligno and Kevin Korchinski scored and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost 24 of their last 25 road games.

