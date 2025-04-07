Anunoby keeps rolling in Brunson’s return as Knicks beat Suns 112-98 to reach 50 wins again

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 19 of his 32 points in a perfect third quarter to keep up the best scoring stretch of his career, even with Jalen Brunson returning to New York’s lineup, as the Knicks beat the Phoenix Suns 112-98 on Sunday night.

Brunson had 15 points and six assists after missing 15 games with a sprained right ankle that he sustained exactly a month earlier. The Knicks didn’t need much from their All-Star guard, especially while Anunoby was going 7 for 7 in the third quarter, 5 for 5 from 3-point range.

The Knicks improved to 50-28, giving them consecutive 50-win seasons for the first time since having four in a row from 1991-92 through 1994-95. Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges scored 22 points against his former team.

Devin Booker scored 40 points for the Suns, who have lost six straight after a three-game road trip in which they played without Kevin Durant because of a sprained left ankle.

Takeaways

Suns: The Suns are 11th in the Western Conference and have work to do in the final week of the regular season just to get into the play-in tournament to have any hopes of making the playoffs.

Knicks: With Deuce McBride also returning Sunday and scoring eight points after missing eight games with a groin injury, the Knicks are healthy for a final week in which they will play Cleveland, Boston and potential first-round opponent Detroit.

Key moment

With the Knicks leading by 10, Anunoby made consecutive 3-pointers, and after a Suns basket, blew by a defender for a dunk. He followed another Phoenix basket with another 3-pointer for a personal 11-4 run and a 78-61 lead.

Key stat

Anunoby has scored 20 or more points in a career-best 10 straight games.

Up next

The Knicks host Boston on Tuesday. The Suns are at Golden State on Tuesday.

