Anthony Davis to sit out Lakers’ showdown with Warriors due to aftereffects of head blow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis is sitting out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ key showdown with the Golden State Warriors due to the aftereffects of a blow to his head two days earlier. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Davis had been ruled out about 90 minutes before tipoff because he couldn’t overcome the headaches and the nausea. Davis was hit in the face near his eye in the final minute of the first quarter of the Lakers’ loss to Minnesota on Sunday night. The nine-time All-Star got elbowed in the same eye by Golden State’s Trayce Jackson-Davis during the Lakers’ loss March 16.

