Another 14-game losing streak (and counting) has White Sox on pace to match 1962 Mets for futility
How low can the Chicago White Sox go? So far they’re in some pretty infamous company. Chicago’s 6-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday was the team’s 14th in a row. And it dropped the White Sox to 27-81 on the season. That winning percentage of .250 is exactly what the 1962 New York Mets had when they set the modern record for losses by going 40-120. In fact, those Mets were actually ahead of these White Sox through 108 games. New York was 29-79 at this point.
