Annexstad, Mueller accumulate TDs in Illinois State’s 47-17 win over Lindenwood

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zack Annexstad threw two touchdowns and Cole Mueller ran for two and Illinois State never trailed in its 34-17 win over Lindenwood. After holding the Lions to three-and-out to start, the Redbirds used a 10-play, 65-yard drive to get on the board when Mueller ran it from the 5 for a 6-0 lead as the point-after attempt was blocked. Following another Lindenwood three-and-out, Illinois State drove 61 yards in 11 plays and ended when Annexstad completed an 11-yard scoring pass to Eddie Kasper.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.