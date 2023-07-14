Angels put Rendon, Adell, Bachman on injured list; rookie shortstop Neto returns

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The slumping Los Angeles Angels have placed third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Jo Adell and rookie right-hander Sam Bachman on the injured list. Los Angeles reinstated rookie shortstop Zach Neto and left-handed reliever Matt Moore from the injured list and selected the contract of infielder Trey Cabbage. The Angels also recalled infielder Michael Stefanic and outrighted infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A Salt Lake. Rendon has been sidelined with a bruised left shin since July 4. The $245 million third baseman is on the injured list for the third time this season. He hasn’t played more than 58 games in a year since joining the Angels in 2020.

