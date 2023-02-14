Angels infielder Luis Rengifo goes to arbitration with LA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Rengifo went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels, requesting a raise from $730,000 to $2.3 million while the team argued for $2 million. The infielder set career bests last season with a .264 batting average, 17 homers and 52 RBIs. He walked 17 times in 511 plate appearances, at 3.3% the lowest percentage among qualified hitters. Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe is among four other players also awaiting decisions. Players and teams have split six cases. Nine players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Friday.

