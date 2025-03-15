Angel Reese will miss her team’s Unrivaled semifinal matchup due to a hand injury

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — Angel Reese will miss her team’s Unrivaled semifinal matchup on Sunday because of a hand injury, the league announced Saturday. Reese, who has played for Rose BC during the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, injured her hand against Vinyl in last week’s regular-season finale. It’s the same left hand that Reese had surgery on in September to repair a small crack in a bone in her wrist, which ended the star forward’s stellar rookie season with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky early. Reese was named Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year on Saturday.

