Angel Reese scores 24, Sky ends 7-game skid with 92-78 victory over Sparks

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for her rookie record 26th double-double of the season and the Chicago Sky snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 92-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Reese made 9 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and all five of her free throws as Chicago (12-22) remained tied with the Atlanta Dream for the final spot in the postseason. Chennedy Carter finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Dearica Hamby had 21 points, five assists and four steals to lead Los Angeles (7-27), which has lost three in a row and 10 of its last 11.

