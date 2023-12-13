Angel McCoughtry signs on to play in Athletes Unlimited basketball league

Two-time Olympic champion Angel McCoughtry will play in the upcoming Athletes Unlimited season. The 2009 No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft has been limited to just three games in the league since 2021 because of injuries. Other WNBA players already signed to play in the third season of AU include Tiffany Mitchell (Minnesota Lynx), Zia Cooke (Los Angeles Sparks) and Laeticia Amihere (Atlanta Dream). They join returning players Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Odyssey Sims (Dallas Wings), Lexie Brown (Los Angeles Sparks), Sydney Colson (Las Vegas Aces) and Kiersten Bell (Las Vegas Aces).

