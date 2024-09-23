An improbable late-season surge from the Detroit Tigers has them fighting for a playoff spot

The Detroit Tigers were sellers at MLB’s trade deadline on July 30. The pessimism was understandable considering the team had a 52-57 record. But two months later, the Tigers are fighting for a playoff spot in a tight AL race. Young standouts like Riley Greene and Colt Keith have gotten hot at the plate in September while lefty Tarik Skubal is among the leading candidates to win the AL Cy Young award. Detroit has won 11 of its past 14 games to leapfrog the Minnesota Twins for the final American League wild-card spot with six games remaining.

