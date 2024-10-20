Amundsen’s stoppage-time goal helps Crew beat Red Bulls 3-2 in finale

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Malte Amundsen scored his first goal of the season in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 in the regular season finale for both teams. Columbus (19-6-9) are the No. 2 seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs and take on the No. 7 seed Red Bulls in a best-of-three first-round series. Aziel Jackson scored in the second minute and then set up a goal by Yevhen Cheberko in the 14th to give the Crew a 2-0 lead. Emil Forsberg scored in the 78th minute and then converted from the penalty spot in the 87th for New York (11-9-14) to make it 2-2.

