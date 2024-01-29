AM Prep-Kickers

Furry surprise in theft suspect’s pocket: A tiny blue-eyed puppy

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) – Officers in a Detroit suburb found a furry surprise when they patted down a theft suspect: A tiny blue-eyed puppy zipped inside the man’s jacket pocket. Roseville police found the palm-sized blue pit bull puppy on Jan. 16 while arresting a man accused of stealing money from a bank customer. The 5-week old female pup named Frappy was taken to Macomb County’s animal control shelter and later to foster care before being returned to the theft suspect, who’s charged with larceny from a person. The chief animal control officer told the Detroit Free Press they met with Frappy’s owner to get her vaccinated and microchipped.

Taylor Drift or Beyonsleigh? Voting open to name Minnesota snowplows

UNDATED (AP) – Every year, thousands of Minnesotans vote on names for the giant machines that clear the state’s roads. Winners over the years have included Plowy McPlowFace, Scoop Dogg and Han Snolo. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is expected to announce winners of its 2023-2024 Name a Snowplow contest next week. Minnesota will add eight selections to more than three dozen names already gracing trucks. The state began naming its 800 plows in 2020. The contest’s popularity has prompted states and cities across the country to hold similar contests to name snowplows.

New Orleans thief steals 7 king cakes from bakery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – With their purple, gold and green colors and toy babies hidden inside, king cakes are staples of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans. But apparently they’re also valuable enough to steal, at least this time of year during the Carnival season. A thief stole seven king cakes — about as many as he could carry — during a break-in last week at a New Orleans bakery last Wednesday. Police say the thief also took cash and a case of vodka. The rings of pastry are adorned with purple, green and gold sugar or icing, and they often have a tiny plastic baby hidden inside as a prize.

Spurs mascot The Coyote captures bat with net – to the delight of Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs’ 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night. Dressed in a Batman costume, the Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan. Others hid, like Keldon Johnson. In 2009, The Coyote corralled two bats, while former Spurs star Manu Ginobili swatted another to the court with his bare hand.

Zebras, camels and flames, oh my! Circus animals rescued after truck catches fire on Indiana highway

MARION, Ind. (AP) – A truck hauling zebras and camels for a series of weekend circus performances caught fire early Saturday on a northeastern Indiana highway, prompting a police rescue of the animals. Sgt. Steven Glass with Indiana State Police says the tractor-trailer caught fire about 2 a.m. along Interstate 69 in Grant County about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He says a state trooper, a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy and a third person rescued the five zebras, four camels and a miniature horse by leading them off the smoked-filled trailer. Both officers were treated for smoke inhalation but none of the animals were injured. Another truck later delivered the animals to their destination.

Revelers in festive dress fill downtown Tampa, Florida, for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Revelers clad in pirate finery packed the waterfront in Tampa, Florida, to celebrate the arrival of a flotilla of boats for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest. The invading pirates docked on Saturday to make a final demand for the key to the city. Once ashore, the festivities celebrating their yearly invasion included an afternoon parade through downtown and live music. The Gasparilla Pirate Fest has been a fixture in Tampa nearly every year since 1904 and is named for the mythical pirate Jose Gaspar. There’s not much evidence he actually existed. But according to legend, he plundered ships and captured hostages in the Gulf of Mexico from the 1780s until around 1821. Called the “Last of the Buccaneers,” Gaspar’s memory lives on in the name of Tampa Bay’s NFL team.

