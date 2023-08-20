Alyssa Thomas scores 22, reaches team milestone in Connecticut’s 79-73 victory over Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points and moved into second-place on Connecticut’s career scoring list, and the Sun beat the Chicago Sky 79-73 to snap a three-game losing streak. With Connecticut leading by five late in the third quarter, Thomas grabbed a defensive rebound and connected for a three-point play at the other end to pass Asjha Jones (3,336) on the franchise scoring list. Thomas is now at 3,346 — trailing only Nykesha Sales (3,955). Leading 74-66 with about 2 1/2 minutes left, Natisha Hiedeman buried a 3-pointer for Connecticut and DeWanna Bonner added a layup a couple of minutes later, putting the Sun ahead 79-66 with 1:17 remaining. Chicago closed out the scoring with a series of free throws.

