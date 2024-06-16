Allisha Gray, Tina Charles propel Dream to 87-74 victory over Sparks

ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 25 points, Tina Charles added a double-double and the Atlanta Dream pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-74. Gray made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Dream (6-6). She added three steals to help Atlanta snap a two-game skid. Charles finished with 20 points — also on 9-for-14 shooting — and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Rickea Jackson and rookie Cameron Brink led the Sparks (4-10) with 16 points apiece. Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Stanford, added seven rebounds.

