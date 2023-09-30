Allar tosses TD pass, runs for another score as No. 6 Penn State beats Northwestern 41-13

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for a touchdown and ran for another score as No. 6 Penn State beat Northwestern 41-13. The Nittany Lions buried the Wildcats in the second half, scoring 17 in the third quarter to break open a game that was tied at 10 at halftime, and won their 10th in a row since losing to Ohio State last October. Allar completed 18 of 33 passes for 189 yards. He scored from the 1 on Penn State’s first possession of the second half and threw a 2-yard TD to Nick Singleton in the closing minutes of the third to make it a 17-point game.

