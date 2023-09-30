Allar throws for a TD and runs for another as No. 6 Penn State beats Northwestern 41-13

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for a touchdown and ran for one, and No. 6 Penn State beat Northwestern 41-13. The Nittany Lions buried the Wildcats in the second half, scoring 17 in the third quarter to break open a game that was tied at 10 at halftime, and won their 10th in a row since losing to Ohio State last October. Allar completed 18 of 33 passes for 189 yards. He scored from the 1 on Penn State’s first possession of the second half and threw a 2-yard TD to Nick Singleton in the closing minutes of the third to make it a 17-point game.

