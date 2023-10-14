Allar throws 3 TD passes, Hardy returns 2 punts for scores as No. 6 Penn State tops UMass 63-0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 6 Penn State past UMass 63-0. Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren, Kaytron Allen, Trey Potts and Beau Pribula scored, and Daequan Hardy returned two punts for touchdowns to lead the Nittany Lions to their 11th straight win since last season.Coming off a bye week, and with next week’s trip to No. 3 Ohio State looming, Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) recovered from a sloppy start in a cold downpour at Beaver Stadium.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.