All-Star starter Burnes has no complaints about reasons for chaos, but he’s ready for normal again

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corbin Burnes is ready to get back into a more normal routine. The Baltimore right-hander still has no complaints about why things have been so chaotic for him in the last few weeks. Burnes allowed one run over six innings when the AL East-leading Orioles came out of the All-Star break with a 9-1 win over the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers on Friday night. Since his last game for the Orioles on July 10, the right-hander had gone home to Arizona twice to spend time with his newborn twin daughters. There was also a one-day trip to Texas in between to start the All-Star Game.

