All-Star starter Burnes has no complaints about reasons for chaos, but he’s ready for normal again

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corbin Burnes is ready to get back into a more normal routine. The Baltimore right-hander still has no complaints about why things have been so chaotic for him in the last few weeks. Burnes allowed one run over six innings when the AL East-leading Orioles came out of the All-Star break with a 9-1 win over the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers on Friday night. Since his last game for the Orioles on July 10, the right-hander had gone home to Arizona twice to spend time with his newborn twin daughters. There was also a one-day trip to Texas in between to start the All-Star Game.

