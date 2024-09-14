All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa returns to help Twins in the stretch drive

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For the second time in two days, the Minnesota Twins have reinstated one of their star players from the injured list to help with their playoff push.

Shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been on sidelined since the All-Star break with plantar fasciitis, has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Correa is hitting .308 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs in 75 games this season. He was chosen to represent the Twins in the All-Star Game but had to bow out due to his injury.

On Friday, the Twins reinstated center fielder Byron Buxton from the IL after he missed a month with an injured hip. Buxton homered in his return to the lineup, though Minnesota lost 8-4.

The Twins enter Saturday’s action with a 2 1/2-game lead over Detroit for the final AL wild card spot.

