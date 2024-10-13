Alexandru Irinel Matan has hat trick as Crew roll to 4-0 victory over Revolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexandru Irinel Matan had a hat trick after an early goal by defender DeJuan Jones and the Columbus Crew breezed to a 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Jones staked Columbus (18-6-9) to a 1-0 lead against his former team in the 5th minute when he used assists from Aziel Jackson and Dylan Chambost to score for the second time in nine appearances since being acquired from New England (9-20-4). Matan took a pass from Chambost and scored nine minutes later for a 2-0 advantage that stood through halftime. Matan scored again in the 64th minute with an assist from defender Rudy Camacho — his first this season. Matan polished off his first career hat trick when he took a pass from Jones in the 72nd minute and scored.

