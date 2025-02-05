Alex Ovechkin has been role model his whole career. That goes beyond Washington and Russia

With the yellow skate laces and tinted visor, the goal celebrations and gap-toothed smile, Alex Ovechkin became a role model to a lot of kids who grew up to play alongside him in the NHL. It was especially noticeable in Russia, where Ovechkin was something of an idol as a homegrown superstar thriving in the best hockey league in the world. but Ovechkin’s influence stretches far beyond that, especially given the rivalry he had with Sidney Crosby. Many U.S. and Canadian players wanted to be like Ovechkin from watching his highlights and unique style of play.

