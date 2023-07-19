Alex Kirilloff has his third consecutive multihit game as Twins beat Mariners 10-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Kirilloff was a double shy of the cycle, Bailey Ober was sharp after a difficult first inning, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota (49-47) stays 1 1/2 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central standings, winning its last four of five. Seattle (47-47) has dropped three of five since the All-Star break.

Ober (6-4) allowed three runs on six hits in the first inning alone, including a two-run homer, but was efficient for the final five innings, allowing just one more hit.

“To go six innings after having a first inning like that is a pretty spectacular thing that he was able to do for us,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s a big reason why we won, they (Seattle) didn’t really do anything after the first inning.”

Ober struck out five while walking none and now has six consecutive quality starts.

Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) and center fielder Jarred Kelenic, right, can't come up with triple by Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson

“I feel like my first inning I was leaving a lot of stuff in the middle of the plate,” Ober said. “The only thing I say we changed a little bit more was throwing fastballs up and in on the guys to try and get them a little more uncomfortable.”

Relievers Jordan Balazovic, Emilio Pagán and Cole Sands limited Seattle to two hits after Ober’s exit.

Kirilloff recorded his third straight multihit game. He hit a two-run homer in the third to take a 4-3 lead, then tripled off the leaping glove of Jarred Kelenic in the fourth and later scored on Max Kepler’s double. He added a single in the eighth, leaving only a double to complete the cycle.

“A.K. driving those balls the other way, the way he is right now, that’s big time stuff,” Baldelli said.

Bryan Woo (1-2) had his shortest outing since his debut on June 3, lasting only 3 1/3 innings on 87 pitches. The rookie was on an impressive streak, allowing no more than two runs in his last six starts before Minnesota tacked on seven runs on eight hits.

“It’s been 10 days since Bryan Woo had pitched and he’s been really good for us and tonight was just a struggle from right from the get-go, just command wise,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

On his 32nd birthday, Eugenio Suárez hit his 13th homer of the season, a two-run blast in the first. It was followed by a Ty France double to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead.

Ober’s first inning could have been much worse, but defense kept a pair of runs off the board.

On France’s double, Teoscar Hernández was thrown out at home by Carlos Correa on the cut off from Joey Gallo. The following at-bat, Mike Ford’s single to right led to Kepler throwing out France at home with ease.

Willi Castro brought in Kirilloff to give the Twins a 2-0 lead in the first. Castro later knocked in Edouard Julien in the sixth for an 8-3 lead, his third hit of the game.

Julien added a solo homer in the four while tallying three hits. In his last six games, five have been multihit performances.

“He should be in the race for one of the Rookie of the Years,” Kyle Farmer said.

Farmer and Correa each added a solo homer in the ninth off Ty Adcock.

DRAFT SIGNEES

Two of Seattle’s three first round picks of the 2023 MLB Draft, Colt Emerson and Tai Peete, took batting practice and fielded ground balls for the first time at T-Mobile Park. The other draft signee, Jonny Farmelo, will fly in tonight and partake in drills with the team Wednesday.

The trio, all drafted out of high school, will report to Arizona for mini-camp by Thursday.

OFF-DAY

Twins’ slumping DH Byron Buxton received an off-day Tuesday. He hasn’t recorded a hit in his last 21 at-bats.

Mariners’ All-Star Julio Rodríguez was out of the lineup Tuesday. Servais said he had promised Rodríguez an off-day after the All-Star game festivities.

HIGH HITTING

Minnesota was 12th team to reach double-digit runs Tuesday night. That record ties May 30, 1884, for the second-most in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

UP NEXT

Minnesota RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.50 ERA) faces Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (6-7, 2.96) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.