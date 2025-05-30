ALDI Announces Promotion of Atty McGrath to ALDI U.S. CEO, as current CEO Jason Hart is named Global COO of ALDI South Group

Hart will help oversee global operations for the retailer, McGrath will take over Hart’s responsibilities for America’s fastest-growing grocer

BATAVIA, Ill., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ALDI U.S. is excited to announce that Jason Hart, ALDI U.S. Chief Executive Officer, has been promoted to join the Executive Board of ALDI South as Group Chief Operating Officer. Hart will help oversee the company’s global operations in Salzburg, Austria, effective September 1. Atty McGrath, currently Chief Operating Officer, will assume the ALDI U.S. Chief Executive role.

During his decade-long leadership as ALDI U.S. CEO, Hart has led the rapid expansion and development of the ALDI brand, overseeing the store count nearly double from 1,300 in 32 states to 2,500 across 39 states. ALDI has become the fastest-growing grocer in America, renowned for its employee-first mentality, industry-leading sustainability commitments and pledge to serving customers with the lowest prices of any nationalgrocery store.

“I am honored to take on this new role with ALDI supporting our global business,” said Jason Hart. “The growth and positive development of the ALDI brand we’ve achieved together in the U.S. is a tribute to our incredible teams across the business. I look forward to working with ALDI teams around the globe to drive our growth and success.”

As part of this transition, ALDI is committed to maintaining continuity in leadership. Atty McGrath has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of ALDI U.S. McGrath brings a wealth of ALDI experience and expertise to this critical role, serving most recently as Chief Operating Officer. McGrath has spent her entire 20-year career with ALDI, holding a variety of positions ranging from district manager, director of operations, division vice president and most recently chief operating officer.

“On behalf of the entire ALDI U.S. team, I extend heartfelt thanks to Jason for his unwavering dedication and remarkable leadership,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Atty McGrath. “I am excited to build upon our momentum, expand our footprint and continue adapting to serve our customers.”

As part of its aggressive growth strategy, ALDI U.S. plans to open 800 new stores over the next five years, with a target of more than 225 locations opening this year alone, a record for the retailer. Already this year, ALDI U.S. has opened 55 stores with 75 more locations set to open this summer in key growth markets such as Arizona, California, Florida and South Carolina as well as established markets like the Midwest and Northeast.

ABOUT ALDI U.S.

ALDI is America’s fastest-growing grocer, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest prices of any national grocery store*. ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability**. In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.ALDI.us. For more information about ALDI, visit ALDI.us.

*According to the 2025 ALDI Price Leadership Report.

**According to Progressive Grocer’s 2023, 2024 and 2025 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers lists.

