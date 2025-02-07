ALDI Announces Plans to Open a Record-Breaking 225+ New Stores in 2025

America’s low-price leader doubles down on commitment to deliver affordable, quality groceries to more communities

BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ALDI, the fastest-growing grocer in the U.S., today announced its plan to open more than 225 new store locations in 2025 as part of the next phase of its five-year national growth strategy. This is the most stores ALDI will open in one year in its nearly 50-year U.S. history as more shoppers than ever look to save up to 36% on an average shopping trip.*

The new stores will open through a combination of organic growth and converting select Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores to the ALDI format. In total, ALDI will convert approximately 220 Southeastern Grocers locations to the ALDI format through 2027.

As part of the strategy, ALDI has closed a transaction to divest approximately 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores that are not part of the ALDI conversion plan to a consortium including C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers senior leadership and private investors. This transaction allows ALDI to create a focused conversion portfolio in the Southeast as it progresses its expansion plans across the country.

“When we announced our acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, we shared that we intended for a meaningful number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate, and we’re delivering on that promise while also supporting ALDI growth. Over the last year, we’ve seen firsthand how C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers and their teams have continued to deliver great quality, service and value to their customers, and we are confident they will lead the company successfully into its next chapter,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI.

“Converting the remaining locations to the ALDI format is critically important to our nationwide commitment to help shoppers fill their carts with quality groceries for less. As shoppers continue to feel sticker shock at the checkout, the value ALDI delivers can’t be beat,” added Hart.

Grand openings for the first several converted Southeastern Grocers stores are underway, with approximately 100 converted locations re-opening as ALDI stores by the end of 2025.

In addition to its Southeast expansion, ALDI will add to its established footprint in the Northeast and Midwest regions, grow its presence in the West with more stores in Southern California and Arizona, and enter new communities, like Las Vegas. As ALDI grows its footprint to serve more customers, it also brings its employee-focused culture and industry-leading pay and benefits to more communities.

“ALDI continues to see more shoppers come through our doors as they experience our quicker, easier and more affordable shopping experience firsthand,” said Hart. “With our expansion across the country, ALDI is earning the trust of more shoppers in more communities than ever before, bringing us closer to becoming America’s first stop for groceries.”

Last year, ALDI opened nearly 120 stores, bringing its total store count to over 2,400 and solidifying its position as the third-largest grocery chain by store count in the U.S. More than one-in-four American households shop at ALDI for its affordable, quality groceries, which is double the amount from just six years ago. With shoppers saving money with every trip, more shoppers are flocking to ALDI than ever before.

With the lowest prices of any national grocery store* ALDI is a welcome solution to inflation as it enters more communities nationwide. In 2024, 19 million new shoppers were drawn to its quality, affordable groceries, quicker, easier shopping experience, shelves stocked with only the best products at even better prices, and ultra-popular, on-trend ALDI Finds. Customers can conveniently shop in-store, through curbside pickup, or via delivery to get the essentials they need how, when and where they need them.

