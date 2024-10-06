Albert Rusnák scores a goal as Sounders beat Rapids 1-0 for third consecutive shutout win

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored a goal in the 48th minute, Stefan Frei had three saves and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0. Seattle (16-9-8) has 56 points, third most in the Western Conference and just two behind second-place Los Angeles FC. The Sounders have won three games in a row — all shutouts — and have five wins during their current six-game unbeaten streak. Colorado (15-13-5) has lost three games in a row and four of its last five. The Rapids are sixth in the Western Conference with 49 points, a point behind the Houston Dynamo and a point ahead of seventh-place Minnesota United.

