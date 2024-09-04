A’ja Wilson has 30 points, 14 rebounds as Aces hand Sky 7th-straight loss 90-71

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 30 points and had 14 rebounds, Chelsea Gray added 13 points and 10 assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat Chicago 90-71, handing the Sky their seventh straight loss. Tiffany Hayes, who stepped into the starting lineup for an injured Kelsey Plum, added 20 points for the Aces, while Jackie Young had 15. Wilson has now scored 139 points in her last four games, tying Maya Moore for the most in a four game WNBA stretch. Michaela Onyenwere had 15 points to lead Chicago and Angel Reese extended her rookie record for double-doubles to 25 with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

