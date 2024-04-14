Agyemang rallies Charlotte to 3-2 victory over Toronto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Agyemang scored in the 85th minute to help Charlotte FC pull out a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC. Agyemang used an assist from Brecht Dejaegere to score his second goal this season and the third of his career. Agyemang has made five starts and 19 appearances over two seasons with Charlotte (3-3-2), which extended its unbeaten run at home to 13 matches dating to last season. Prince Owusu scored both goals for Toronto (3-4-1).

