After watching his brother win a title, Ravens coach John Harbaugh wants another for himself

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Now the Harbaugh family goes for the sweep. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh watched his brother Jim coach Michigan to a national title Monday night. Now John has his sights on another celebration in the Super Bowl next month. His team is the top seed in the AFC and has this weekend off. But the excitement of Jim Harbaugh’s victory was enough to whet John’s appetite. John Harbaugh was able to travel to Houston to watch his brother’s team beat Washington for college football’s championship. The Baltimore coach was shown on TV greeting Jim on the sideline during the game.

