After making the playoffs with negative run differentials in 2023, Arizona and Miami have regressed

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins were baseball’s big overachievers in 2023. That hasn’t carried over to this season so far. The Diamondbacks and Marlins both made the postseason last year despite negative run differentials. Arizona’s was minus-15, and Miami’s was a whopping minus-57. The Diamondbacks not only reached the playoffs but went all the way to the World Series. But right now Arizona is languishing under .500 and Miami has the worst record in baseball at 11-31.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.