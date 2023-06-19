After FIFA anti-racism pledge, New Zealand and Ireland teams abandon games over opponents comments

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The message was clear from FIFA president Gianni Infantino last week: “There is no football if there is racism! So let’s stop the games.” That is what happened twice in international friendly games on Monday. New Zealand abandoned a game against Qatar in Austria at halftime and the Ireland Under-21 team refused to continue playing against a team from Kuwait after players allegedly heard racially offensive comments from opponents. Football New Zealand says the team refused to play the second half when the referee declined to take action.

