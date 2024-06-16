Afridi comes to Pakistan’s rescue for a consolation win over Ireland at T20 World Cup

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Pakistan needed allrounder Shaheen Shah Afridi to show off his bowling and batting skills in a three-wicket consolation win over Ireland as both cricket teams bowed out of their disappointing Twenty20 World Cup. Afridi destroyed Ireland’s top-order batters with 3-22 and then smashed a couple of sixes in his unbeaten 13 off five balls as he guided Pakistan to a scrappy 111-7 in 18.5 overs to win its last Group A game. Captain Babar Azam was 32 not out and helplessly watched another batting collapse before Afridi’s little cameo came to Pakistan’s rescue. Ireland was asked to bat first and scored 106-9 after a disastrous start. Group winner India and co-host the United States advance from the group.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.