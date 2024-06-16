Afridi comes to Pakistan’s rescue for a consolation win over Ireland at T20 World Cup

By The Associated Press
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam waits for the coin toss before the beginning of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Pakistan needed allrounder Shaheen Shah Afridi to show off his bowling and batting skills in a three-wicket consolation win over Ireland as both cricket teams bowed out of their disappointing Twenty20 World Cup. Afridi destroyed Ireland’s top-order batters with 3-22 and then smashed a couple of sixes in his unbeaten 13 off five balls as he guided Pakistan to a scrappy 111-7 in 18.5 overs to win its last Group A game. Captain Babar Azam was 32 not out and helplessly watched another batting collapse before Afridi’s little cameo came to Pakistan’s rescue. Ireland was asked to bat first and scored 106-9 after a disastrous start. Group winner India and co-host the United States advance from the group.

