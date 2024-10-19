Adebayo runs for 100 yards and 2 TDs as St. Thomas-Minnesota rolls past Valparaiso, 42-14

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tak Tateoka set the tone with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Colin Chase in the first quarter and St. Thomas-Minnesota rolled to a 42-14 win over Valparaiso. The Tommies (4-3) ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns to remain unbeaten in Pioneer Football League play at 3-0.

