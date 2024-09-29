Aces wear jerseys to support A’ja Wilson who finished 2nd for Defensive Player of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — The entire Las Vegas Aces team wore A’ja Wilson jerseys to the game in support of their teammate, who they felt deserved the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Wilson, who won the award the previous two years, finished second behind Napheesa Collier. The idea for the jerseys was teammate Tiffany Hayes’. The team also wore pants designed by Hayes. Wilson averaged 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals for the Aces and once again was key to their defense.

