Ace Corbin Burnes joins the Diamondbacks, who are `stretching the budget’ to compete in NL West

PHOENIX (AP) — Even though it had been nearly three weeks since ace right-hander Corbin Burnes had agreed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a $210 million, six-year deal, it was still a little stunning to see him in the team’s jersey at Chase Field on Wednesday. On the list of MLB teams with deep pockets, the D-backs aren’t usually among them. For Arizona owner Ken Kendrick, the four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young award winner was a worthy investment. The move keeps the Diamondbacks competitive in a loaded NL West that includes the free-spending Los Angeles Dodgers — who won last year’s World Series — and the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.