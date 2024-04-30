A ride on a fast catamaran led Lindsey Vonn to join U.S. SailGP Team’s board of directors

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Retired skiing champion Lindsey Vonn has joined the board of directors of the United States SailGP Team. Vonn is the latest star to come aboard the rebranded American team in tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league. She was a guest aboard Oracle Team USA’s catamaran before an America’s Cup World Series regatta in 2016 and says that experience engaged her interest in sailing. The United States SailGP Team was purchased in November by a group of investors from the sports, technology and entertainment worlds.

